More than two-thirds of over 50s in Chesterfield receive autumn Covid-19 booster

Thursday, December 8 marks two years to the day that then 90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer jab, kickstarting a word-wide rollout of the historic vaccine. Since then, about 80,400 people in Chesterfield have been fully vaccinated having received the first and second injection, figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show.

This means that as of November 30, at least 84.9% of people aged 12 and over in the area have had the first two jabs, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service. A further 66,700 have received a booster or third dose, with uptake for the third jab standing at 70.5% at the end of November.

Steve Russell, NHS director of vaccinations and screening, said that Covid-19, flu and other respiratory viruses are "still very much with us", and urged eligible people to get their autumn booster to "ensure maximum protection" throughout the festive period.

Further data, which details uptake among people aged 50 and over, shows 32,500 Chesterfield residents had received the autumn booster by November 30.

It means at least 69.5% of over 50s have gotten the additional dose – above England's overall rate of 61.9%. Nationally, 42 million people are fully vaccinated (75.2%) while 33.4 million have received a booster or third dose (59.8%).

So far, more than 16 million people have been administered the autumn booster, including 14.4 million over 50s. Mr Russell added: “It has been two years since the NHS in England delivered the world’s first Covid jab outside of clinical trials, and thanks to NHS staff and volunteers, more than 143 million doses have been administered across the country providing life-saving protection and allowing us to get back to a pre-pandemic way of life."

