Military personnel deployed to help Derbyshire’s ambulance service cope with demand as workers strike

Industrial action is planned to take place at East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) between Monday, February 20 and Tuesday, February 21 – with more than one union taking part.

On strike days at the start of February, demand remained high – and military personnel will now provide support responding to non-emergency patients during the latest round of strike action. This will protect the limited number of ambulances available to attend to the most seriously ill people in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Holdaway, director of operations at EMAS said: “We expect the industrial action period next week to be very challenging, and the implementation of military support has always been part of the NHS plans in case of increased and sustained pressure.

Ambulance workers will be on strike next week.

“At EMAS, we are expecting up to 20 military colleagues to be available to us. They will not be used to respond to emergency 999 calls. Their role will be to drive vehicles in addition to the safe moving and handling of lower acuity patients and essential equipment. This will enable our emergency crews to focus on responding to life-threatening and very serious 999 calls.

“As we head towards the weekend, the NHS remains open and people are asked not to store up their health conditions or soldier on if they become unwell or injured – seek early advice from your local pharmacist, NHS111 Online, via your GP or Urgent Treatment Centre; and if you have a long-term condition, ensure you continue to take your routine medication as advised by your GP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we continue to fully respect the right of NHS staff to take lawful and peaceful action, as an ambulance service, the most important thing for us is that we are able to provide emergency care to our patients when they need it.

“It is important that the public use services wisely and make their own way to a treatment centre or hospital if safe to do so; this allows us to send our ambulances with life-saving equipment and clinicians on board to people who really need them.”

Further strike dates at EMAS have been set for next month – with GMB and Unite members set to be involved in action between March 6-7 and March 20-21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad