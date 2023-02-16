Royal commentator to share his memories of the Queen in a talk at Shirebrook

James followed Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family for many years, attending important events and taking photographs of professional quality.

Now he is to share those tales and images at the talk, ‘Elizabeth II: A Personal Memoir’, to be held at Holy Trinity Parish Church on Main Street, Shirebrook on Sunday, February 26 at 3 pm.

The event is aimed at raising money to boost funds at the church, where James, who lives in the town, is a licensed lay reader.

A spokesperson for the church said: “James will recount stories from the last ten years, letting you into a few secrets along the way.

"The talk will include eyewitness accounts of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer, as well as the Queen lying in state and her funeral. Entry is £5, which includes refreshments.”

The church, a grade II listed building, has its own royal connection because a brass eagle lectern, donated to it in 1904, was a replica of one given by Queen Victoria to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, which the Royal Family often attends at Christmas.

James has written many pieces about the Royal Family for the Derbyshire Times.

Holy Trinity Parish Church in Shirebrook, where royal commentator James Taylor's talk will be held on Sunday, February 26 at 3 pm.

Last September, days after the death of the Queen, he relayed a personal account of his trip to London to see the monarch lying in state.

He boarded the first train to the capital, arriving at 7 am before bagging a prime spot with a friend on The Mall, where he waited to watch the procession of the Queen’s coffin on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace.

James then queued for four miles and eight hours to get into Westminster Hall, where the coffin, draped in the royal standard, rested.

He wrote: "I walked slowly up to the coffin, bowed and said a silent prayer to wish Her Majesty Good speed into the next life. Many people were in tears and I was dewy-eyed myself.