Mask wearing reintroduced at Chesterfield Royal Hospital amid rise in patients suffering from Covid-19, flu and norovirus

Staff and visitors at Chesterfield Royal Hospital are now required to wear surgical face masks – following a rise in Covid-19, flu and norovirus cases.

The Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed that, as of yesterday (Monday, December 16), mask wearing has been reintroduced across the hospital site.

A recent increase in cases of the vomiting bug norovirus, flu, Covid-19 and other respiratory viruses are putting Derbyshire’s healthcare system under extreme pressure.

Colleagues, patients and visitors must now wear fluid repellent surgical face masks when visiting or working in the hospital, across the following areas:

Emergency Department Emergency Management Unit Surgical Assessment Unit Acute Frailty Unit Short Stay Unit Paediatric Assessment Unit

Medical SDEC (Same Day Emergency Care) Surgical SDEC Hasland Ward Robinson Ward Macmillan NGS Unit Birth Centre.

This is in line with a rise in flu cases in the hospital, and in accordance with agreed thresholds – which will be regularly reviewed.

Krishna Kallianpur, Chief Nurse, said: “We have not taken this decision lightly, but the rise in flu cases has meant we needed to take action to promote safety for our patients and colleagues.”