Mask wearing reintroduced at Chesterfield Royal Hospital amid rise in patients suffering from Covid-19, flu and norovirus

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 09:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Staff and visitors at Chesterfield Royal Hospital are now required to wear surgical face masks – following a rise in Covid-19, flu and norovirus cases.

The Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed that, as of yesterday (Monday, December 16), mask wearing has been reintroduced across the hospital site.

A recent increase in cases of the vomiting bug norovirus, flu, Covid-19 and other respiratory viruses are putting Derbyshire’s healthcare system under extreme pressure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colleagues, patients and visitors must now wear fluid repellent surgical face masks when visiting or working in the hospital, across the following areas:

It is mandatory to wear masks at Chesterfield Royal Hospital once again.It is mandatory to wear masks at Chesterfield Royal Hospital once again.
It is mandatory to wear masks at Chesterfield Royal Hospital once again.

Emergency Department Emergency Management Unit Surgical Assessment Unit Acute Frailty Unit Short Stay Unit Paediatric Assessment Unit

Medical SDEC (Same Day Emergency Care) Surgical SDEC Hasland Ward Robinson Ward Macmillan NGS Unit Birth Centre.

This is in line with a rise in flu cases in the hospital, and in accordance with agreed thresholds – which will be regularly reviewed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Derbyshire village uses watermill to power Christmas lights in the Peak District

Krishna Kallianpur, Chief Nurse, said: “We have not taken this decision lightly, but the rise in flu cases has meant we needed to take action to promote safety for our patients and colleagues.”

Related topics:Chesterfield Royal HospitalCovid-19Derbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice