Local eye expert welcomes government review into headlight glare

Dazzling headlights are a common complaint for cataract sufferers says expert

A Barlborough eye specialist has welcomed a new government review into the problem of dazzling vehicle headlights, highlighting the particular challenges faced by people living with cataracts as the darker evenings set in.

Professor Yit Yang, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough, said the Department for Transport’s review into the design and regulation of modern LED headlights is a timely step, following complaints from drivers who say newer lights are too bright and make night driving difficult.

The review will look at factors such as headlamp alignment, vehicle height and adaptive lighting technology, and will form part of the government’s forthcoming Road Safety Strategy, which is also expected to tighten rules on drink-driving and eyesight testing for older motorists.

Professor Yang explained that glare from bright headlights can be particularly troublesome for people with cataracts.

“As the clocks go back and more people are driving in the dark, glare from modern headlights can be especially challenging,” he said. “The clouding of the lens makes the eye more sensitive to bright light, so oncoming LED beams can feel blinding and slow the recovery of vision.”

He advised anyone who notices halos, glare, blurred vision or worsening night vision to have their eyes checked.

“A simple eye test can identify whether cataracts or another condition is to blame,” he added. “Early treatment can dramatically improve night vision and make driving safer.”

Professor Yang said cataract surgery can help restore confidence behind the wheel and reduce accident risk:

“Once the cloudy lens is replaced, most patients see a big difference - not only clearer vision but also greater safety when driving at night. Good eyesight and safe headlights must go hand in hand.”

The good news is that cataract surgery is straightforward. Practice Plus Group Hospital, Barlborough specialises in cataract surgery for both NHS and private patients who choose to be treated by its Wellsoon private healthcare service. Private patients can be treated in a matter of weeks and can also choose enhanced cataract lenses – some of which can further enhance driving vision.