Hospice calls for more sustainable funding to help care for patients and families

Local hospice, Treetops, is urging the government to provide sustainable funding for end-of-life care for terminally-ill patients, as the charity begins a third financial year with a deficit budget.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local hospice, Treetops, is urging the government to provide sustainable funding for end-of-life care for terminally-ill patients, as the charity begins a third financial year with a deficit budget.

A recent article by respected BBC health correspondent Nick Triggle [1] summarised the precarious financial situation facing all hospices across the UK:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At least three-quarters of the 650,000 people who die every year in the UK require palliative (end-of-life) care.

Hospital is the most common place of death, although the overwhelming majority of people say they would like to die at home

Hospice services are in financial difficulties and the current approach to funding is not sustainable.

Over the next decade, the number of deaths a year is expected to increase by 12%.

Just shifting 20% of the money spent caring for dying people in hospital would be transformative for community services as it would double current spending.

Treetops bereavement counsellors support people struggling after the death of a loved one

Every year, Treetops Hospice cares for over 2,500 people and their families. Treetops nurses help care for patients at the very end of life who’ve chosen to die at home with their loved ones. Experienced bereavement counsellors support adults and children who are struggling following the death of a loved one, often under traumatic circumstances.

All Treetops services are provided free of charge, but the charity faces the challenge of a significant funding shortfall this financial year.

Philippa Shreeve, Director of Clinical Services, said:

“It costs over £5.7million a year to provide our vital care in the local community and run the hospice. Like many other UK hospices, Treetops receives funding from the Integrated Care Board (ICB) that covers less than 18% of the costs for delivering several of our care services. So, the remaining £4.7million we must raise ourselves.

Treetops Hospice nurses care for patients at the very end of life in their own homes

“Our overheads have increased significantly, partly due to increased National Insurance and the minimum wage. We are using our existing reserves to maintain the care our community needs. The continuing support of local people is crucial. If additional funding cannot be made available, then our dependence on the goodwill of our community will become more acute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cash reserves we rely on today have come from gifts left in people’s wills, our charity shops and other kind donations. Unfortunately, this isn’t sustainable or reliable funding. Much more needs to be done to provide hospices like Treetops with long-term funding and ensure we can continue to provide our care for many years to come.”

Treetops was one of 170 hospices in England to receive a share of £25million from the government last month, with Treetops receiving £65,000. But this funding comes with restrictions, Phil explained:

“Whilst the government grant was very welcome, this money must be spent on upgrades and refurbishments to our hospice buildings and infrastructure. The funding can’t be spent on nursing people at home or providing bereavement counselling, which is where we need it the most.”

Phil Shreeve, Director of Clinical Services, Treetops Hospice

Treetops is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need by using its reserves sensibly and investing in raising more funding. The charity welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate

[1] Assisted dying debate: The UK’s real problem with palliative care - BBC News