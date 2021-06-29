GP patient survey: The worst rated doctor’s surgeries in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire as voted by patients

But it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Chesterfield and beyond.

Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44 per cent) or ‘fairly good’ (38 per cent).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — five per cent said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and two per cent described it as ‘very poor’.

The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the 12 GP practices in the Chesterfield area which were voted the worst by you.

1. Clay Cross Medical Centre There were 257 survey forms sent out to patients at Clay Cross Medical Centre. The response rate was 43 per cent with 111 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, eight per cent said it was very poor and eight per cent said it was fairly poor.

2. Castle Street Medical Centre, Bolsover There were 281 survey forms sent out to patients at Castle Street Medical Centre. The response rate was 39 per cent with 110 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, four per cent said it was very poor and one per cent said it was fairly poor.

3. Shires Health Care, Shirebrook There were 337 survey forms sent out to patients at Shires Health Care The response rate was 37 per cent with 126 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, four per cent said it was very poor and five per cent said it was fairly poor.

4. Dr WS Riddell's Practice, Creswell There were 299 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr WS Riddell's Practice The response rate was 35 per cent with 106 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, three per cent said it was very poor and five per cent said it was fairly poor.