GP patient survey: The best rated doctor’s surgeries in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire as voted by patients

But it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in north Derbyshire and beyond.

Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (38%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — fiver per cent said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and two per cent described it as ‘very poor’.

The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in the Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire area which were voted the best by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’ and 'very bad’.

1. Friendly Family Surgery, Bolsover There were 295 survey forms sent out to patients at The Friendly Family Surgery. The response rate was 39 per cent with 114 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 58 per cent said it was very good and 38 per cent said it was fairly good.

2. The Springs Health Centre, Clowne There were 296 survey forms sent out to patients at The Springs Health Centre. The response rate was 42 per cent with 123 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 56 per cent said it was very good and 38 per cent said it was fairly good.

3. Staffa Health, Tibshelf There were 306 survey forms sent out to patients at Staffa Health. The response rate was 38 per cent with 117 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 51 per cent said it was very good and 40 per cent said it was fairly good.

4. The Brimington Surgery There were 285 survey forms sent out to patients at Brimington Surgery. The response rate was 36 per cent with 104 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 50 per cent said it was very good and 45 per cent said it was fairly good.