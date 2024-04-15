GP Patient Survey: 16 of the best surgeries across Chesterfield, Matlock, Belper, Dronfield, Bolsover, Ilkeston and Ripley – as rated by patients

These GP surgeries across Derbyshire have some of the highest levels of patient satisfaction.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Apr 2024, 12:06 BST

The GP Patient Survey reveals what patients think of their local GP practice. Last year’s survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire, asking about their experiences at their GP surgery.

The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.

These are 16 GP surgeries across Derbyshire that received positive ratings from their own patients. The practices are not ranked in any particular order.

93% of patients described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

2. Chatsworth Road Medical Centre, Chesterfield

90% of patients described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

3. Newbold Surgery, Chesterfield

88% of patients described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

4. Whittington Moor Surgery, Chesterfield

