Drop in GP appointments across Derbyshire in December

GP teams up and down the country were urged to free up capacity to deliver Covid vaccinations after the Government’s booster jab campaign was ramped up in December.

A letter from the NHS at the time said this “could include pausing routine and non-urgent care and redeploying staff” to support the rollout.

NHS Digital figures show 496,320 GP appointments were held across the NHS Derby and Derbyshire CCG area in December.

That was 19% fewer than the month before, but 2% more than the 487,642 which took place in December 2020.

Appointments remained above pre-pandemic levels at the end of last year – 476,859 sessions were held in December 2019.

Across England, 25 million GP appointments were held last December – 17% fewer than 30.3 million in November.

However, this was a 6% rise from 23.7 million in December 2020 and 8% higher than in December 2019.

NHS England said the most recent figures did not include vaccination appointments and walk-ins, with more than 6 million jabs delivered by primary care networks between December 8 and 31 alone.

An NHS spokeswoman said: "General practice delivered more than 25 million routine appointments – ensuring people received urgent care, support for long-term conditions and cancer care was prioritised – whilst also delivering around half of all booster vaccinations in December, as the NHS answered the Prime Minister’s call to focus all available resource on fighting Omicron."

NHS England asked GPs to shift their focus back to routine care in late January.

Professor Martin Marshall, chairman of the Royal College of GPs, said the figures showed GP surgeries were managing to deliver "consistently high" numbers of appointments under pressures exacerbated by the pandemic.

He added: "The December figures bring the number of appointments made in 2021, when taking into account multiple mass vaccination drives that GPs and our teams have led, to an unprecedented 367 million.