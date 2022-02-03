Chesterfield arsonist who jumped from window during huge flat fire jailed

Fury, 53, jumped out of the window to his apartment after a ladder was put up by neighbours, Derby Crown Court heard.

Three other flats in the building at Brimington’s Lansdowne Road were occupied at the time though all residents “fortunately” got safely out of the building during the June 21 blaze.

Juliette Stevenson, prosecuting, told the court Fury set the fire in the living room and his bedroom - which he was later rescued from.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fury, 53, jumped out of the window to his apartment after a ladder was put up by neighbours

Ms Stevenson said traces of the chemical acetone were discovered in the flat, however she added: “As far as the fire investigator was concerned that wasn’t used to start the fire.

“It was in a separate room.”

The prosecutor said Fury’s nephew has been staying and the pair had been making the drug Mamba together - which was why acetone was present in the flat.

She said: “There were two scenes of the fire - one in the front room which was the most serious - and took hold very quickly and ruined the whole living room.

“The window in the living room failed because of the intensity of the fire.

“A separate fire was set in the bedroom where the defendant was rescued from but that was able to be put out in time.”

The court heard Fury was “considerably under the influence of alcohol” at the time, having drunk “a lot of brandy” and “six litres of strong cider”.

Ms Stevenson said Fury caused £40,000 in damage to the social housing apartment - which is still now empty.

At the time Fury was serving a suspended jail term after calling 999 and telling the call handler he was going to “put an axe” through his neighbour’s head.

Under an hour later he called his GP surgery - threatening to execute his neighbour and her four-year-old child if they didn’t hand over his medication.

Judge Jonathan Bennett told Fury: “Fortunately everyone managed to get out - a ladder was put up to your window.

“A lot of damage was caused - this is social housing and you caused £40,000 worth of damage to your own flat, which is still empty.

“That means someone else is sofa-surfing or stuck in temporary accommodation because you chose to set fire to your flat.

“Unfortunately you have a serious problem with illicit substances - you also have a chaotic lifestyle.”

Noting that Fury’s history of offending was “troubling”, the judge handed him an extended sentence of eight years - “to protect the public in future”.

Fury, already in custody at HMP Nottingham, was found guilty after a trial of arson with recklessness as to whether life is endangered.

He was ordered to serve at least two-thirds of a five-year jail term in custody and an extended three-year period on licence.