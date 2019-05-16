Dirty needles, spoons, foil- and children’s toys- among waste dumped on footpath near Chesterfield

Dirty needles, spoons, foil and children’s toys were found among a pile of waste dumped by fly-tippers in Tupton.

Shocked resident Michaela Hauptner was horseriding on a public footpath between Tupton and Clay Cross, nicknamed Monkey Hollow, yesterday (Wednesday, May 15) when she stumbled across the grim sight.

Needles were found dumped on a public footpath in Tupton.

Michaela uses the footpath around a once week and often sees rubbish strewn around the area, but this is the first time she’s seen needles aand other drugs paraphernalia littering the walkway.

She said: “I just don’t get why anyone would do this. It’s disgusting.

“Drug takers don’t really have an excuse. They could take the needles to an exchange to dispose of them safely, there is support out there for them. Instead they’re exposing children and animals to danger when there’s no need.

“Children often walk up the footpath to and from school. People walk their dogs here. I had my dog with me at the time and had to pull him away.

“What was really disturbing was to see children’s toys among the needles and foil. It doesn’t bear thinking about.”

Michaela reported to North East Derbyshire Council who are understood to be dealing with the matter.

The authority has been contacted for comment.

You can report fly-tipping here: https://www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk/?pnlid=2



