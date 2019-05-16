Derbyshire dad took his own life, coroner rules

A father with a history of depression and anxiety took his own life, a coroner has ruled.

John Mellows, 51, of Upper Croft, New Tupton, hanged himself in his garage on July 17 last year.

On Thursday, a Chesterfield coroners' court inquest heard the electrical engineer - who was prescribed antidepressants and was under the care of mental health professionals - had previously taken overdoses.

In a statement read out during the inquest, Mr Mellows' widow Amanda described him as a 'lovely man' who was a 'loving husband and dad to two children'.

He faced stresses at work and was receiving counselling, she added.

Coroner Susan Evans concluded Mr Mellows died of suicide.

She added: "It's very clear that his family had been a huge support to him in his life."

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritansfor free on 116 123 or email them jo@Samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.