Derbyshire scouts to leave South Korea amid major heatwave - everything we know

Thousands of scouts from the United Kingdom are gearing up to leave the world’s largest scout jamboree amid a major heatwave that continues to grip South Korea.
By Oliver McManus
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:19 BST- 2 min read
Adventurer and TV presenter Bear Grylls, who is at the World Scout Jamboree, called for people to remain calm. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)Adventurer and TV presenter Bear Grylls, who is at the World Scout Jamboree, called for people to remain calm. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
The 25th World Scout Jamboree had been due to take place from August 1st until August 12th but, after 96 hours of sweltering heat, the 4,500-strong contingent of British scouts will now be moved to hotels in Seoul.

It follows a heatwave that has seen hundreds of scouts needing treatment for heat-related illness.

43,000 participants had flocked to South Korea’s capital with most of them aged between 14 and 18. It was set to be the first global gathering of scouts since the pandemic.

The hot weather hasn’t deterred Derbyshire’s scouts from enjoying themselves, however, with photos posted on social media showing the group building a swimming pool to help deal with the heat.

They, along with the rest of Britain’s scouts, will now be moved to hotels before departing South Korea, as planned, on August 13.

South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol ordered “unlimited” air-conditioned buses and cold-water trucks to support youngsters at the event in Buan.

A UK Scouts spokesperson said: "We will start moving our people to hotel accomodation over the next two days.As we are the largest contingent, our hope is that this helps alleviate the pressure on the site overall.

"We know that may be a disappointment for some and we will continue the Jamboree experience in Seoul, working with Korean authorities on a programme of activities so our young people still get the most from their time in Korea. Young people will travel home as originally planned from 13 August.

"While we have been on site at the Jamboree, the UK volunteer team has worked extremely hard with the organisers, for our youth members and adult volunteers to have enough food and water to sustain them, shelter from the unusually hot weather, and toilets and washing facilities appropriate for an event of this scale."

The Scouts Association has been asked to clarify whether any British scouts have been taken to hospital as a result of the heatwave.

