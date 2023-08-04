Council concerned as thieves steal more drain covers in Derbyshire towns causing danger to drivers and road users

The force first launched an appeal on Tuesday, August 1, after 10 drain covers have been stolen across the Long Eaton and Ilkeston areas. Since then more drains covers have been targeted bringing up the total of stolen items to at least 20. Derbyshire police said thefts are not only costly but present a real danger to anyone using the road.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “We are very concerned by these thefts. Not only do council tax payers have to foot the bill to replace them, but missing grates can be very dangerous for everyone who uses the roads. If anyone has any information on any of these thefts please get in touch with the police straight away.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on any methods below with reference 23*457607.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101