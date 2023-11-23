These are the 18 areas with the worst air quality across Derbyshire – including the likes of Chesterfield, Dronfield and Heanor.

These are the areas in Derbyshire with the highest levels of pollution – according to the Indices of Multiple Deprivation data published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

This research measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area.

The water industry has also been under widespread pressure from the public and the government to clean up its performance after recording 13,145 sewage dumping incidents across the county in 2022 – totalling to 79,719 hours of pollution pouring into the Derbyshire’s waterways.

These are the areas across the county with the worst air pollution scores, and the local authorities in Derbyshire with the highest amount of sewage discharges into rivers and waterways. Where does your area rank?

1 . Derbyshire pollution These are some of the most polluted areas in the county. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . South Normanton, Broadmeadows and Pinxton Of all the areas we ranked, South Normanton, Broadmeadows and Pinxton had the worst pollution levels - with an air quality score of 1.06. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Dronfield Town and Unstone Dronfield Town and Unstone was the second most polluted area - with an air quality score of 1.05. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

4 . Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels was the third most polluted part of the county - with an air quality score of 1.01. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales