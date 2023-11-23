Derbyshire pollution: The areas with the worst air quality and the most polluted rivers and waterways – including Chesterfield, Alfreton, Dronfield, Heanor and South Normanton
These are the areas in Derbyshire with the highest levels of pollution – according to the Indices of Multiple Deprivation data published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
This research measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.
The pollution data estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area.
The water industry has also been under widespread pressure from the public and the government to clean up its performance after recording 13,145 sewage dumping incidents across the county in 2022 – totalling to 79,719 hours of pollution pouring into the Derbyshire’s waterways.
These are the areas across the county with the worst air pollution scores, and the local authorities in Derbyshire with the highest amount of sewage discharges into rivers and waterways. Where does your area rank?