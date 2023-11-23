News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Derbyshire pollution: The areas with the worst air quality and the most polluted rivers and waterways – including Chesterfield, Alfreton, Dronfield, Heanor and South Normanton

These are the 18 areas with the worst air quality across Derbyshire – including the likes of Chesterfield, Dronfield and Heanor.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 13:26 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 13:28 GMT

These are the areas in Derbyshire with the highest levels of pollution – according to the Indices of Multiple Deprivation data published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

This research measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area.

The water industry has also been under widespread pressure from the public and the government to clean up its performance after recording 13,145 sewage dumping incidents across the county in 2022 – totalling to 79,719 hours of pollution pouring into the Derbyshire’s waterways.

READ THIS: Trees and shrubs in Chesterfield park to be felled to prevent flooding

These are the areas across the county with the worst air pollution scores, and the local authorities in Derbyshire with the highest amount of sewage discharges into rivers and waterways. Where does your area rank?

These are some of the most polluted areas in the county.

1. Derbyshire pollution

These are some of the most polluted areas in the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Of all the areas we ranked, South Normanton, Broadmeadows and Pinxton had the worst pollution levels - with an air quality score of 1.06.

2. South Normanton, Broadmeadows and Pinxton

Of all the areas we ranked, South Normanton, Broadmeadows and Pinxton had the worst pollution levels - with an air quality score of 1.06. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Dronfield Town and Unstone was the second most polluted area - with an air quality score of 1.05.

3. Dronfield Town and Unstone

Dronfield Town and Unstone was the second most polluted area - with an air quality score of 1.05. Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels was the third most polluted part of the county - with an air quality score of 1.01.

4. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels

Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels was the third most polluted part of the county - with an air quality score of 1.01. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireHeanorChesterfieldTrees