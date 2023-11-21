Trees and shrubs in Chesterfield park to be felled to prevent flooding
Trees and shrubs on the Avenue Country Park floodplain area will be felled in a bid to reduce impact of the flooding in the future.
Under the advice of the Environment Agency, trees and shrubs within the Chesterfield park’s floodplain will be felled to enhance the functionality of the reservoir.
Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has announced the plans after Storm Babet left parts of Chesterfield under water last month.
This is because trees along floodplains act as a drag on flood waters holding back water and preventing flooding actions.
The notice of works has been placed in the park, but no time scale has been given so far about when the works will go ahead.