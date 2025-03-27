Staff at a Bakewell care home are feeling rightly proud this week after a glowing report from the Care Quality Commission which rated the service as good by every measure and outstanding in perhaps the most important of all.

Inspectors visited the Old Vicarage, on Yeld Road, back in February – two and a half years on from the last full assessment which graded the home as ‘Requires Improvement’ on each of the five headline criteria.

Following the publication of the new report, the home can now boast a ‘Good’ rating overall based on four scores of 75 out of 100 for a safe, effective, responsive and well-led service, and a score of 100 for being caring.

Sharon Agutter, a director of the whom who supervises the management of regulatory requirements, said: “We are incredibly proud to have received this rating – especially as we consider the area of ‘caring’, where we were awarded the ‘Outstanding’ to be the most important area.”

The Old Vicarage Residential Home, on Yeld Road in Bakewell, has received high praise in its latest CQC inspection report.

The report notes: “Leaders had been successful in embedding and sustaining service improvements identified as required at our last inspection. They had embedded a learning culture and looked to continuously improve.

“Leaders worked with partners and involved people, relatives and staff in how the service was developed. Staff were motivated, kind and caring.”

At the time inspectors visited, there were 23 people living in home, some who may be living with dementia, and sensory or physical disabilities.

The Outstanding score for a caring service means that inspectors looked for evidence that the provider involved people and treated them with compassion, kindness, dignity and respect.

Cast members from the Old Vicarage's 2024 film The Tale of Robin of Otley.

They found that “people were truly respected and valued as individuals; and empowered as partners in their care in an exceptional service.”

The report describes how residents “were involved in decisions about their care and received person-centred care from staff who knew them well and were confident and understood how to help them safely. People were supported to meet their own aims, ambitions and interests.

“The provider was exceptional in how they listened to and understood people’s needs, views and wishes. Staff responded to people’s needs in the moment and acted to minimise any discomfort, concern or distress. Staff knew people well and could identify changes that could indicate a deterioration in their health.”

Inspectors also had particular praise for the quality of activities provided for residents.

In one memorable scene last year, residents developed a short comedy western film from regular creative writing sessions, which culminated in a red carpet premiere at the town hall and coverage from national media.

The report notes, “People found the choice of activities stimulating and exciting and we observed a range of activities were available and matched to people’s abilities.

“People felt they had made friends and were supported to maintain their connections to their families and local communities.”

In other findings, inspectors praise the hygiene and cleanliness practices, the focus on residents’ health and wellbeing goals, knowledge of dementia therapies and support offered during important decisions such as end-of-life care, and that leaders “always encouraged creative ways of delivering equality of experience, outcome and quality of life for people.”

To read the full report, go to cqc.org.uk/location/1-2049861318.

