Peak District care home residents to get the silver screen treatment at the premiere of their short film

Residents of a care home in the Peak District are looking forward to a glamorous event that will premiere a short film which they wrote and starred in.

The short film, titled The Tale of Robin of Otley has been written and performed by residents of the Old Vicarage Care Home in Bakewell. The western epic, shot within the care home will officially premiere at Bakewell Town Hall on October 16.

The idea behind the film developed from creative writing sessions, hosted by the Old Vicarge’s activities coordinator, James Dixon.

James explained: “We started to write as a group and we decided that we’d have a go at making a comic strip made from photographs, so we did two four part comic strips. They wrote the stories, I took the pictures and edited it together.

Ai was imposed on a green screen to create the scenery

“I then showed one of our residents, Tony, a short film that I had made on my phone with a new app I’d got, and he said ‘well we’ll have to make a film next.’ So the story for the next comic strip became the basis for the film.”

The 11 creative minded residents– with a combined age of 948, who have brought this film to life are known as OV Productions.

Unlike the Western’s starring the likes of John Wayne and Clint Eastwood, ‘The Tale of Robin of Otley’ is set in the Wild West of Yorkshire and is based on the adventures of the folklore legend, Robin Hood.

The film was shot using activities coordinator, James’ phone. Residents took turns delivering their lines separately in front of a green screen, set up in the room of Old Vicarage resident, Tony Jackson, 84.

OV Productions presents The Tale of Robin of Otley

James then used AI to impose a generated image onto the green screen which acted as scenery.

One thing James hadn’t initially realised was the positive impact the process of producing this film was having on the residents’ mental health.

The activities coordinator said: “The co director and co writer, Tony said when he came into the care home he had just given up. He was a big fan of doing diy which was his hobby.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson's and he said he just felt lost and useless which is something that happens to a lot of residents.

FIlming took place in a residents room.

“This film has given them a purpose and I hadn’t fully realised just what a positive effect it had had on their mental health.”

To celebrate all the hard work that has gone into producing this film, the Old Vicarage care home has organised an exclusive movie premiere event for the residents and their families.

Homes manager, Natalie Pearce said: “Myself and the company felt as though they deserve a really good night to celebrate what they have made and to showcase it.

“It started off as a very small event that we were going to do at the care home, but quickly it has turned into a very large event. We felt the best place to house this was the town hall. We thought why not, the bigger the better.”

Natalie expects around 150 people to attend the premiere. At the event the film’s stars will be given proper celebrity treatment, with a red carpet upon arrival with photographers and a champagne reception.