Derbyshire bird flu restrictions eased but strict measures to remain in Peak District town

As of tomorrow (Tuesday, April 18), a mandatory housing order for poultry will be lifted: meaning birds no longer have to be kept inside, unless they are in a designated protection zone or captive bird (monitoring) controlled zone.

The decision to lift restrictions also means a return to seeing ‘free-range’ labels on eggs with hens once again able to access outside range areas. Bird keepers must, however, continue to follow strict biosecurity measures and a captive bird controlled zone will remain in place following an outbreak of bird flu in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An outbreak of bird flu in Bakewell was confirmed on January 17.

As reported, all birds on a premises near Bakewell had to be culled in an effort to limit the spread of the disease. Subsequently, a 3km controlled zone was implemented around the site after the outbreak was confirmed on January 17. This zone remains in place and the owner of any premises within this zone, where poultry or other captive birds are met, must undertake a series of measures to help contain the virus.

Derbyshire County Council said their trading standards team advised that people who are intending to let their birds go outside after the restrictions lift should start preparing their outside areas for their birds’ release, including cleansing and disinfecting hard surfaces, fencing off ponds or standing water and reintroducing wild bird deterrents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Carol Hart, cabinet member for health and communities, said: “Bird keepers across Derbyshire will welcome the lifting of these mandatory housing measures but it’s really important they keep up the good work and continue to be strict with their biosecurity measures as this will help to keep their birds safe.

“I know that bird keepers, our trading standards officers and all the partner agencies have been working hard to keep flocks safe and it’s been a difficult time due to the number of outbreaks across the country, with five outbreaks in Derbyshire in the past 12 months.