Derbyshire Community Trust team's charity run is motivated by daily challenges faced by Parkinson's patients
Physiotherapists, occupational therapists and therapy support workers in north Derbyshire who set their patients goals and exercise have prescribed themselves a challenge.
Members of the Derbyshire Community Trust will be running/walking a distance of 24 miles on April 30, 2023, to raise money for Parkinsons UK.
The team will set off for their base in Springs Health Centre, Clowne, travel to Stubley Medical Centre in Dronfield then onto Walton Hospital in Chesterfield before finally finishing at Clay Cross Hospital.
Participants have set a fundraising target of £1,000 and have so far raised £821 through a JustGiving page. One of the organisers, Laura Wright, posted on the page: “We provide assessment and treatment for people living with Parkinson's. We see the daily challenges that people face and some of us within the team have experienced Parkinson's closer to home and know the impact that this condition has on the individual and their loved ones.”
To sponsor the team in its charity mission, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/neuro-bods