Derbyshire Community Trust team's charity run is motivated by daily challenges faced by Parkinson's patients

Physiotherapists, occupational therapists and therapy support workers in north Derbyshire who set their patients goals and exercise have prescribed themselves a challenge.

By Gay Bolton
Published 15th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Members of the Derbyshire Community Trust will be running/walking a distance of 24 miles on April 30, 2023, to raise money for Parkinsons UK.

The team will set off for their base in Springs Health Centre, Clowne, travel to Stubley Medical Centre in Dronfield then onto Walton Hospital in Chesterfield before finally finishing at Clay Cross Hospital.

Participants have set a fundraising target of £1,000 and have so far raised £821 through a JustGiving page. One of the organisers, Laura Wright, posted on the page: “We provide assessment and treatment for people living with Parkinson's. We see the daily challenges that people face and some of us within the team have experienced Parkinson's closer to home and know the impact that this condition has on the individual and their loved ones.”

Laura Wright (fourth from left), who is Chesterfield & NE Derbyshire Neuro Therapy Team lead, and Becky Mead (fifth from the left), physiotherapist, have organised the charity fundraiser and will be doing most of the running.They are pictured with Derbyshire Community Health Trust colleagues who will be joining them on April 30.Laura Wright (fourth from left), who is Chesterfield & NE Derbyshire Neuro Therapy Team lead, and Becky Mead (fifth from the left), physiotherapist, have organised the charity fundraiser and will be doing most of the running.They are pictured with Derbyshire Community Health Trust colleagues who will be joining them on April 30.
Laura Wright (fourth from left), who is Chesterfield & NE Derbyshire Neuro Therapy Team lead, and Becky Mead (fifth from the left), physiotherapist, have organised the charity fundraiser and will be doing most of the running.They are pictured with Derbyshire Community Health Trust colleagues who will be joining them on April 30.
To sponsor the team in its charity mission, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/neuro-bods

