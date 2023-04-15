The team will set off for their base in Springs Health Centre, Clowne, travel to Stubley Medical Centre in Dronfield then onto Walton Hospital in Chesterfield before finally finishing at Clay Cross Hospital.

Participants have set a fundraising target of £1,000 and have so far raised £821 through a JustGiving page. One of the organisers, Laura Wright, posted on the page: “We provide assessment and treatment for people living with Parkinson's. We see the daily challenges that people face and some of us within the team have experienced Parkinson's closer to home and know the impact that this condition has on the individual and their loved ones.”