The number of Covid patients in hospital across Derbyshire has reached its highest level in months, new figures show.

Between September 6 and 12, there were 11 patients who were either admitted to Chesterfield Royal Hospital with Covid, or caught the illness during their stay. Between October 4 and 10 that figure had risen to 49 – an increase of 345%.

During the same period, there was a 439% increase in Covid cases reported by the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust – who run Royal Derby Hospital and the Florence Nightingale Community Hospital. Between September 6 and 12 they had 23 cases, a number that rose to 123 from October 4-10.

Covid cases are on the rise at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The total number of Covid patients in English hospitals has climbed to 10,608 as of October 12, the highest figure since July – and weekly hospital admissions have doubled in three weeks.

The number of patients on ventilators is also climbing. On October 11, there were 224 patients on ventilators, the highest figure since August 9.

Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at the UK Health Security Agency, said Covid-19 cases and hospitalisation rates were “at their highest level in months”.

She said: “Outbreaks in hospitals and care homes are also on the rise. Make sure you have any Covid-19 vaccinations you are eligible for and avoid contact with others if you feel unwell or have symptoms of a respiratory infection.

“If you are unwell, it is particularly important to avoid contact with elderly people or those who are more likely to have severe disease because of their ongoing health conditions.