Covid-19 related staff absence at Chesterfield Royal Hospital more than doubles in a fortnight

More than 400 staff at Chesterfield Royal Hospital Foundation Trust were absent for any reason on Boxing Day, new figures show

The latest figures from NHS England show how hospital trusts were coping with pressures in the seven day period to December 26.

While the data shows improvements in critical care bed occupancy and ambulance wait times to handover patients, it revealed a rise in the numbers of staff off absent in part due to the latest wave of Covid-19 and the Omicron variant.

A total of 163 staff at Chesterfield Royal Hospital Foundation Trust were ill with coronavirus or having to self-isolate on Boxing Day,

That was up 29 per cent when compared to a week earlier and more than double the 75 who were off due to Covid-19 on December 12.

Some 427 were absent for any reason within the trust on Boxing Day, the equivalent of around one in eight members of staff being off.

Demand on resources at Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s A&E department meant that of the 469 ambulances arriving with patients last week, 39 had to wait more than 30 minutes while four had to wait more than an hour.

The target is for handovers to take under 15 minutes.

Twelve out of a possible 15 critical beds were occupied on Boxing Day, a fall of three when compared to Christmas Eve when all 15 beds were full.