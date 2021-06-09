Three in every 100 over-50s in Chesterfield yet to receive Covid jab

The NHS has hailed reaching the ‘home straight’ of the vaccination rollout with people aged 25 and over now being invited to come forward from June 8, on what marks six months since the first Covid jab was administered in the UK.

Three-quarters of the adult population across England have had their first dose, while more than half are fully vaccinated.

Three in every 100 people aged over-50 in Chesterfield have yet to receive their Covid jab.

But figures suggest there is still hesitancy amongst over 50s in some areas, particularly in London and the major cities, which could slow the race against the virus as the dominant Delta variant claims more cases.

People aged 50 and over have been invited to book their first jab through the NHS since March 17.

But NHS England data shows in Chesterfield, 1,541 people aged 50 and over had still to receive a first vaccination dose as of May 30 – three per cent of the age group based on latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

The figure was highest in the neighbourhood of Boythorpe and Birdholme where 7.7 per cent of over 50s had not received a Covid jab at this point.

Across England, 4 per cent of people aged 50 and over – 800,600 adults – had not been vaccinated as of May 30.

Regionally, London had the lowest uptake with 11 per cent of people aged 50 and over unvaccinated.