The six Chesterfield neighbourhoods with a Covid case rate above 1,000 - as infections surge ahead of half term

According to Derbyshire County Council’s Covid Surveillance report, there have been a total of 958 cases of Covid-19 identified by testing in Chesterfield at a rate of 913.3 per 100,000 population, in the fortnight up to October 8.

This is an increase from the previous 14-day period which reported 657 cases.

The average age of all cases was 30.8 and 55.1 per cent of all cases were female.

Here is the situation in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield:

1. Brookside and Walton Brookside and Walton recorded an infection rate of 1,107.1 per 100,000 during the period of September 25 to October 8.

2. New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill recorded an infection rate of 1,104.3 per 100,000 during the period of September 25 to October 8.

3. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton Inkersall Green and Duckmanton recorded an infection rate of 1,061.9 per 100,000 during the period of September 25 to October 8.

4. Ashgate and Brockwell Ashgate and Brockwell recorded an infection rate of 1,055.9 per 100,000 during the period of September 25 to October 8.