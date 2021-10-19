The six Chesterfield neighbourhoods with a Covid case rate above 1,000 - as infections surge ahead of half term

According to Derbyshire County Council’s Covid Surveillance report, there have been a total of 958 cases of Covid-19 identified by testing in Chesterfield at a rate of 913.3 per 100,000 population, in the fortnight up to October 8.
The average age of all cases was 30.8 and 55.1 per cent of all cases were female.
Here is the situation in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield:
1. Brookside and Walton
Brookside and Walton recorded an infection rate of 1,107.1 per 100,000 during the period of September 25 to October 8, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Photo: Google
2. New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill
New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill recorded an infection rate of 1,104.3 per 100,000 during the period of September 25 to October 8, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton
Inkersall Green and Duckmanton recorded an infection rate of 1,061.9 per 100,000 during the period of September 25 to October 8, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Photo: Google
4. Ashgate and Brockwell
Ashgate and Brockwell recorded an infection rate of 1,055.9 per 100,000 during the period of September 25 to October 8, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Photo: Google