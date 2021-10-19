Figures from Derbyshire County Council reveal the latest Covid-19 rates in Chesterfield. Image: Pixabay.

The six Chesterfield neighbourhoods with a Covid case rate above 1,000 - as infections surge ahead of half term

New figures show the Covid-19 infection rate in every area of Chesterfield up – as cases rise across Derbyshire.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 11:16 am

According to Derbyshire County Council’s Covid Surveillance report, there have been a total of 958 cases of Covid-19 identified by testing in Chesterfield at a rate of 913.3 per 100,000 population, in the fortnight up to October 8.

This is an increase from the previous 14-day period which reported 657 cases.

The average age of all cases was 30.8 and 55.1 per cent of all cases were female.

Here is the situation in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield:

1. Brookside and Walton

Brookside and Walton recorded an infection rate of 1,107.1 per 100,000 during the period of September 25 to October 8, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill

New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill recorded an infection rate of 1,104.3 per 100,000 during the period of September 25 to October 8, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

3. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton

Inkersall Green and Duckmanton recorded an infection rate of 1,061.9 per 100,000 during the period of September 25 to October 8, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Ashgate and Brockwell

Ashgate and Brockwell recorded an infection rate of 1,055.9 per 100,000 during the period of September 25 to October 8, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldCovid-19DerbyshireDerbyshire County Council
Next Page
Page 1 of 4