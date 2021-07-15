The Covid infection rate in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield as cases triple ahead of 'Freedom Day'

According to Derbyshire County Council’s Covid Surveillance report, there have been a total of 487 cases of Covid-19 identified by testing in Chesterfield at a rate of 464.3 per 100,000 population, in the fortnight up to July 9.

This is an increase from the previous 14-day period which reported 146 cases.

The average age of all cases was 29.4 and 51.1 per cent of all cases were male.

With a political row raging about whether face masks should remain a legal requirement in places like supermarkets and on public transport, here is the situation in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield.

1. Chesterfield Central and Stonegravels Chesterfield Central recorded an infection rate of 610.6 per 100,000 during the period of June 26 to July 9, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report.

2. Ashgate and Brockwell Ashgate and Brockwell recorded an infection rate of 590.8 per 100,000 during the period of June 26 to July 9, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report.

3. Spital and Hasland Spital and Hasland recorded an infection rate of 551.4 per 100,000 during the period of June 26 to July 9, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report.

4. Staveley and Norbriggs Staveley recorded an infection rate of 466.9 per 100,000 during the period of June 26 to July 9, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report.