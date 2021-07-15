Figures from Derbyshire County Council reveal the latest Covid-19 rates in Chesterfield. Image: Pixabay.
The Covid infection rate in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield as cases triple ahead of 'Freedom Day'

National coronavirus restrictions are set to end on July 19 – but how many cases are now being reported in each area of Chesterfield?

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 2:14 pm

According to Derbyshire County Council’s Covid Surveillance report, there have been a total of 487 cases of Covid-19 identified by testing in Chesterfield at a rate of 464.3 per 100,000 population, in the fortnight up to July 9.

This is an increase from the previous 14-day period which reported 146 cases.

The average age of all cases was 29.4 and 51.1 per cent of all cases were male.

With a political row raging about whether face masks should remain a legal requirement in places like supermarkets and on public transport, here is the situation in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield.

1. Chesterfield Central and Stonegravels

Chesterfield Central recorded an infection rate of 610.6 per 100,000 during the period of June 26 to July 9, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

2. Ashgate and Brockwell

Ashgate and Brockwell recorded an infection rate of 590.8 per 100,000 during the period of June 26 to July 9, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

3. Spital and Hasland

Spital and Hasland recorded an infection rate of 551.4 per 100,000 during the period of June 26 to July 9, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

4. Staveley and Norbriggs

Staveley recorded an infection rate of 466.9 per 100,000 during the period of June 26 to July 9, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only.

