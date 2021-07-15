The Covid infection rate in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield as cases triple ahead of 'Freedom Day'
National coronavirus restrictions are set to end on July 19 – but how many cases are now being reported in each area of Chesterfield?
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 2:14 pm
According to Derbyshire County Council’s Covid Surveillance report, there have been a total of 487 cases of Covid-19 identified by testing in Chesterfield at a rate of 464.3 per 100,000 population, in the fortnight up to July 9.
This is an increase from the previous 14-day period which reported 146 cases.
The average age of all cases was 29.4 and 51.1 per cent of all cases were male.
With a political row raging about whether face masks should remain a legal requirement in places like supermarkets and on public transport, here is the situation in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield.
