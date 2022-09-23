Number of Covid-19 patients treated at Chesterfield Royal Hospital doubles in a week

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Wednesday, September 21 had doubled from 17 on the same day the previous week.

There were eight beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients treated at the Royal has doubled in a week.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3%.

The figures also show that 43 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 19. This was up from 11 in the previous seven days.

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Chesterfield. A total of 354 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 22 (Thursday) – up from 351 a week previously. They were among 15,232 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chesterfield.