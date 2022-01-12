Mobile Covid vaccination service to arrive in Chesterfield town centre this week
A mobile clinic for those who are waiting to be vaccinated against Covid-19 will be set up in Chesterfield town centre this week.
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 10:57 pm
The mobile Covid vaccination service will be available on Thursday, January 13 and Friday 14, between 10.00am and 3.00pm on both days.
The clinic will be located next to Eden Mobility on Low Pavement, and will be offering first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
No appointment is needed, and you do not need to be registered with a GP to attend.
The full address is here: The Hub @ Low Pavement, 61-63 Low Pavement, Chesterfield, S40 1PB.