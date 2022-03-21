How to get your fourth Covid jab in Derbyshire as cases rise

The appointments are open to people who aged 75 or over, and those who are immunocompromised.

Vaccination teams will also be visiting care homes to provide booster shots to residents.

Government guidance recommends a six-month gap between booster jabs to get the best possible protection.

Vaccination sites across Derbyshire are now offering appointments to eligible people as part of a spring booster campaign to protect against Covid-19.

Those who are eligible and have not yet had a booster need only wait three months since their last dose to get this benefit.

Will Jones, joint senior responsible officer (SRO) for the vaccination programme in Derbyshire, said: "The vaccine has been an absolute game changer for us, and it's important that we don't let our guard down now.

"These boosters will increase people's protection against the virus and continue our successful fight to get back to normality.

"We have a lot of available slots at the Vaccination Centre in Derby and at the GP-led sites and at Community Pharmacy sites as well.

"This continues to be a huge team effort and we just need people to continue to take up this offer."

Dr Steve Lloyd, joint SRO, said: "If you are 75 or older or you're immunocompromised you should receive an invitation to book a booster or attend a walk-in clinic, and we'll have teams visiting care homes to vaccinate residents as well.

"We’re working hard to ensure these really vital vaccinations are delivered because we know the benefits in terms of better protection from severe symptoms and reduced risk of transmission of the virus."