There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending 10 March, a 56 per cent rise from the week before.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have also been published for the week to March 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in north Derbyshire, covering the council areas of Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire, with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. South Normanton West South Normanton West had 417 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 371.2 per cent from the week before. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Brimington South and Tapton Brimington South and Tapton had 619.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 340 per cent from the week before. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Staveley and Norbriggs Staveley had 644.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 292.2 per cent from the week before. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

4. Killamarsh Killamarsh had 377.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 260 per cent from the week before. Photo: Google Photo Sales