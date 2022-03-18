These are the north Derbyshire areas where coronavirus infections rose the fastest in the past week. Image: Pixabay.

The 10 north Derbyshire areas where coronavirus infections rose fastest in the past week

Coronavirus infections are rising across the UK and many areas of north Derbyshire are experiencing a spike in cases.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 18th March 2022, 2:54 pm

There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending 10 March, a 56 per cent rise from the week before.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have also been published for the week to March 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in north Derbyshire, covering the council areas of Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire, with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. South Normanton West

South Normanton West had 417 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 371.2 per cent from the week before.

2. Brimington South and Tapton

Brimington South and Tapton had 619.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 340 per cent from the week before.

3. Staveley and Norbriggs

Staveley had 644.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 292.2 per cent from the week before.

4. Killamarsh

Killamarsh had 377.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 260 per cent from the week before.

