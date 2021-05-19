Healthcare workers have given out more than 6,000 doses of the vaccine on average per day from 27 sites across Derbyshire – since the county’s official vaccination programme began on December 8, last year.

Derbyshire has the fourth highest first dose vaccination rate in England, having reached more than 71% of the adult population.

Joined Up Care Derbyshire executive Medical Director Steve Lloyd paid tribute to the efforts of the thousands of people involved.

Vaccination teams across Derbyshire have administered more than one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell - Pool/Getty Images.

He said: "This vaccination programme is the biggest ever undertaken by the NHS and its success is a tribute to the efforts of so many people in so many different ways.

"GPs and practice staff have been right at the forefront, managing the existing workloads while also mobilising to deliver an incredibly successful programme.

"Staff from all over the system have been involved, putting in countless extra hours to organise and run the whole programme and the vaccination sites themselves.

"Our partners organisations, especially Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, have been vital parts of the programme, providing expertise, staff and facilities to make this all work.

"So many different organisations have been involved, from the acute hospital trusts to councils, DHU Healthcare and many others.

"The Local Resilience Forum has also been a vital part of the process, providing support and co-ordination at a high level across multiple organisations.

"A special mention needs to go to the volunteers who have done so many hours, often in difficult circumstances of bad weather or unsociable hours.

"Their dedication and good will have helped us reach the one million vaccine mark.”

The health boss warned that despite the initial success of the programme, there remains a ‘long way to go’ with many waiting for their jab.

He continued: "Hundreds of thousands of people still need to receive vaccinations, including the important second dose, and we still need volunteers and staff to be part of the next phase.

"We've done brilliantly so far, but the job isn't done yet and we know that significant challenges will lie ahead both in completion of the current phase of this programme and into the future as it potentially becomes a booster programme alongside other routine vaccinations."