Covid in Chesterfield: Figures show just three coronavirus cases are amongst at-risk age groups

Just three new Covid cases in Chesterfield are among the at-risk 60 and over age group.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 4:20 pm

According to the latest UK government coronavirus figures, there were 17 positive tests recorded in the town between 5 and 11 May.

Of these, only three, or 17.6 per cent were among people aged 60 or over.

Across England, fewer than one in 14 of cases in the same period were among people aged 60 plus.

Just three new Covid cases in Chesterfield are among the at-risk 60 and over age group. Image: Pixabay.

That has fallen from 18 per cent in the same seven days in January.

Fewer than three per cent of cases were among people aged 70 and over.

In Chesterfield, the highest number of cases was among people aged 15 to 19, accounting for 35 per cent of cases.

The NHS says older people are at higher risk of developing serious illness from coronavirus.

While only those aged 70 and over are considered clinically vulnerable, the health body says over-60s are also at higher risk.

