Health officials reveal confirmed Omicron case in Chesterfield
The latest Government figures reveal a confirmed case of the Omicron variant in Chesterfield – and three suspected cases in neighbouring North East Derbyshire.
One case is confirmed in Chesterfield in new data which cover the period up to December 6.
The three suspected cases in North East Derbyshire are specimens without a marker called the S-gene, which is missing in Omicron cases but present in Delta cases.
The actual number of cases across the country is believed to be much higher.
Health officials have also renewed their call for everyone eligible to come forward for a Covid booster jab after early analysis by the UK Health Security Agency showed a third vaccine dose prevents about 75 per cent of people from getting any Covid symptoms.
Prof Eleanor Riley, professor of immunology and infectious disease at the University of Edinburgh, said Omicron appeared to be so infectious that ‘you have to work on the basis that anyone you come into contact with has it’.