Health officials reveal confirmed Omicron case in Chesterfield

One case is confirmed in Chesterfield in new data which cover the period up to December 6.

The three suspected cases in North East Derbyshire are specimens without a marker called the S-gene, which is missing in Omicron cases but present in Delta cases.

The actual number of cases across the country is believed to be much higher.

The latest Government figures reveal a confirmed case of the Omicron variant in Chesterfield.

Health officials have also renewed their call for everyone eligible to come forward for a Covid booster jab after early analysis by the UK Health Security Agency showed a third vaccine dose prevents about 75 per cent of people from getting any Covid symptoms.