There were 327,467 positive test results in the week to December 3, up 11 per cent from the week before.

It comes as the Government announced it was initiating ‘Plan B’ to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, which includes guidance to work from home when possible and more mask wearing.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 2.

Here are the 10 north Derbyshire areas, including Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire and Bolsover neighbourhoods, where rates rose the fastest during this period:

1. Spital and Hasland, Chesterfield Spital and Hasland had 662 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 83.3 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Loundsley Green and Holme Hall, Chesterfield Loundsley Green had 410.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 77.8 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Dronfield South, North East Derbyshire Dronfield South had 635 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 74.1 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Dronfield Woodhouse and Holmesfield, North East Derbyshire Dronfield Woodhouse had 415.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 64.7 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales