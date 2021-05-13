Derbyshire areas could face local lockdowns after being named as Covid hotspots

The Government has said it ‘can't rule out’ having to reintroduce local restrictions if there are surges in infections.

Latest official figures show Erewash in Derbyshire is now the local authority area in England with the highest Covid-19 infection rate.

In the seven days up to May 5, the rate of infection per 100,000 people was 140.4 – up from just 12.1 in the week up to April 28.

Could local Covid lockdowns return to parts of Derbyshire? Image: Pixabay.

Residents are being urged to be vigilant after the outbreak which was identified as originating at Wilsthorpe School, on Derby Road, Long Eaton.

More than 150 people with a direct link to the academy have tested positive for the virus, with Derbyshire County Council being notified of a further 17 confirmed cases at other schools in the area.

Derbyshire’s director of public health Dean Wallace is urging people who live and work in Long Eaton to stay alert and get tested regularly.

He urged residents and businesses to stick to social distancing and other measures alongside regular testing to get the virus under control in the run-up to the easing of current restrictions on Monday, May 17.

In Chesterfield, the highest rate in the week up to May 7 was recorded in Inkersall Green and Duckmanton at 78.7 per 100,000 people.