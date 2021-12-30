Covid positivity rate hits record high in Chesterfield and other Derbyshire areas

Nearly one in four people (23.2 per cent) in Chesterfield who took a PCR test in the week to December 24 got at least one positive result.

This figure is the highest rate since May 1, 2020 when comparable records began, surpassing the previous peak of 21.3 per cent on December 23 this year.

New figures show a record high for Covid-19 positivity in Chesterfield. Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

In North East Derbyshire, figures show 23 per cent of people returned a positive PCR result in the seven days up to December 24 – a record high compared to the previous peak of 20.6 on December 23.

Bolsover also hit a record high on December 24, with 20.7 per cent of tests taken coming back positive, as did other Derbyshire areas including the Derbyshire Dales, Amber Valley and the High Peak.

The positivity rate is used to measure the true scale of infection as an increase in the number of cases could be down to the fact more tests are being carried out – however, an increase in testing would also return a proportionately higher number of negative results if infection rates were low.

Therefore, high positivity rates indicate whether Covid is running rampant among communities.

It has climbed rapidly since the start of December when it was at 9.6 per cent, now standing at 22.4 per cent in the seven days to December 24.

Duplicate positives for people who took more than one test in that seven day period are not recorded.