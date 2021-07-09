Covid-19 vaccination centre closes down at Chesterfield's Casa Hotel

The vaccination site at the hotel located on Lockoford Lane in Chesterfield town centre, opened in early February this year and was operated by Peak Pharmacy with Casa Hotel staff also working as administrations.

But the partnership between the pharmacy and the hotel to deliver immunisation jabs against Covid-19 has now ended.

It comes as Chesterfield celebrates reaching a crucial milestone of vaccinating 85% of its adult population.

The vaccination site at Casa Hotel is closing.

Peak Pharmacy's head of business transformation Darryl Dethick said: "The whole health service has mobilised to deliver this vaccination programme, including our colleagues in primary care and at hospital hubs.

"The Casa Hotel site provided an extra option for people to get their vaccinations in Chesterfield, and it was great to work with the hotel team.

"We worked hard together to get the site ready back in February, and have been doing so right through until now, when the time has come for the hotel to begin its normal operations again.

"I want to thank everyone in our pharmacy team and at the hotel for making this partnership work as well as it did."

The Casa Hotel site was one of two vaccination sites in Chesterfield, alongside the GP-run Winding Wheel Theatre, helping the town to vaccinate 86% if its adult population with first doses according to the latest NHS statistics.

The sites have also provided just over 70% of the population with second doses, while the centre at Casa Hotel site administered more than 30,000 vaccinations alone.