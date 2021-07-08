The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in England are lifted on Monday, July 19.

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 12 out of 13 neighbourhoods in Chesterfield still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the last week in June.

Chesterfield recorded 161 cases in the seven days to June 29, a rate of 153.5 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between June 22 and 29.

1. Brimington South and Tapton Brimington South and Tapton has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 29 per cent, from 97.8 to 125.7. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Old Whittington Old Whittington has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 57 per cent, from 97.4 to 153.1. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

3. Staveley and Norbriggs Staveley and Norbriggs has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 75 per cent, from 50.5 to 88.3. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Newbold Newbold has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 80 per cent, from 65.6 to 118.1. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo