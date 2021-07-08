The areas of Chesterfield where Covid infections rose in the last week of June as ‘freedom day’ approaches
These are the areas of Chesterfield where Covid cases have risen over the latest seven-day period as ‘freedom day’ approaches.
The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in England are lifted on Monday, July 19.
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show 12 out of 13 neighbourhoods in Chesterfield still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the last week in June.
Chesterfield recorded 161 cases in the seven days to June 29, a rate of 153.5 per 100,000 people.
As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between June 22 and 29.
