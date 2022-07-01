COVID-19 infection rates on the rise in the UK and Chesterfield

The rise in infections is speculated to be the cause of sub-variants of Omicron – which was discovered earlier in the year.

It’s currently unclear as to why cases of COVID-19 are rising in the UK again – however, as over three quarters of people in England are now triple vaccinated, it’s unlikely that we will face another major national lockdown.

What are the statistics for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cases of COVID-19 have increased by 32% in recent weeks in the UK.

Based on data recorded from between the weeks starting June 17 and June 25, cases of COVID-19 have risen by 34% in Chesterfield, Bolsover and Amber Valley (collectively).

What are the national statistics?

By the end of the week starting on June 17, approximately one in 30 people in the whole of England were infected with COVID-19.

The region of England with the largest increase of COVID-19 cases is Cheshire East, with a growth of 81%. Behind it in second is North Hertfordshire, with an increase of 77%. In third is Calderdale, with an increase of 74% cases of COVID-19.