Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust cares for 33 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust was caring for 33 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, the latest figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 11:57am

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 19 was up from 27 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 3% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 32.

There has been a 20% increase in patients being treated for Covid-19 at the Royal

Across England there were 10,387 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19, with 206 of them in mechanical ventilation beds. The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.

The figures show 39 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 17. This was down from 49 in the previous seven days.

