Drivers set for weekend disruption in Chesterfield and Derbyshire with route closures and roadworks

In Chesterfield, St Augustines Road will be closed until Saturday, October 22 to allow for Yorkshire Water to facilitate carriageway reinstatement works.

A series of roadworks are in place along Sheffield Road at Whittington Moor, with National Grid, Yorkshire Water and Derbyshire County Council all undertaking work on the route.

Delays are also likely on High Street in Clay Cross, where Severn Trent Water is completing repair and maintenance works which will run until October 24.

Several routes will be closed or impacted by works this weekend.

A lane closure is in place on the M1 just before J29A at Markham Vale, between 10.00pm today and 6.00pm on Saturday, October 22. This is to allow National Highways to finish electrical works along the route. The M1 will also close at the same time from just before J30 at Barlborough towards Woodall Services, with National Highways undertaking carriageway repairs.

Marlpit Lane in Bolsover remains closed until December to facilitate various works in relation to a new housing development.