There were 634,026 cases in the week ending January 21, a 0.2 per cent rise on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

The flat national picture disguises huge regional variations, with cases up by 26 per cent in a week in Northern Ireland and 20 per cent in the South East of England but down by 21 per cent in Scotland and 15 per cent in the North East.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 20.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield with the highest case rates right now.

1. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton Inkersall Green and Duckmanton had 1,071.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 10.8 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill New Whittington had 887.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 28.6 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Brimington South and Tapton Brimington South had 845.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 30.2 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Staveley and Norbriggs Staveley had 695 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 24.7 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales