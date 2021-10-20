98 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Chesterfield

A total of 12,302 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Chesterfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 19 (Tuesday), up from 12,204 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Chesterfield now stands at 11,724 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 12,843.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 43,324 over the period, to 8,541,192.

A further 98 people have tested positve in Chesterfield in the last 24 hours,

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Chesterfield.

The dashboard shows 225 people had died in the area by October 19 (Tuesday) – up from 224 on Monday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week.

They were among 10,988 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chesterfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that four in five people in Chesterfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,822 people had received both jabs by October 18 (Monday) – 80% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.