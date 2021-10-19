Nearly 50 coronavirus patients at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Shortly before 1pm on Tuesday, a hospital spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times there were 44 patients with a positive diagnosis of Covid-19 – eight of whom were receiving critical care.

The hospital has recorded a total of 465 deaths linked to the virus.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital is continuing to care for Covid-19 patients.

Nearly 20 coronavirus patients were discharged from the hospital in the last seven days.

According to official data, 668 people had a confirmed positive test result for coronavirus in Chesterfield in the seven days to October 18. This was an increase of 17 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

In North East Derbyshire, 737 people received a confirmed positive test result in the same seven-day period, up 40.9 per cent compared to the previous week.

While in Bolsover, 564 people had a confirmed positive test result in the seven days to October 18, a rise of 17.7 per cent compared with the previous week.

The total number of deaths registered across Derbyshire county and Derby city where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate currently stands at 3,130.

As autumn goes on and winter looms, millions of people have received a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

Latest NHS figures show 3.1 million double-jabbed people in England have had their third shot, four weeks after the roll-out was launched.

The NHS will let eligible people know when it is their turn to have a booster dose. It is important not to contact the NHS for one before then.

For more information, visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-booster-vaccine