69 further coronavirus cases in Chesterfield

A total of 11,204 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Chesterfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 7 (Thursday), up from 11,135 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Chesterfield now stands at 10,678 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 12,105.

The number of coronavirus cases in Chesterfield increased by 69 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,730 over the period, to 8,046,390.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Chesterfield.

The dashboard shows 223 people had died in the area by October 7 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 10,861 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chesterfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that four in five people in Chesterfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.