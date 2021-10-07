The three Chesterfield neighbourhoods with a Covid case rate above 900 - as infections rise across town

According to Derbyshire County Council’s Covid Surveillance report, there have been a total of 808 cases of Covid-19 identified by testing in Chesterfield at a rate of 770.3 per 100,000 population, in the fortnight up to October 1.

This is an increase from the previous 14-day period which reported 564 cases.

The average age of all cases was 30.8 and 53.6 per cent of all cases were female.

Here is the situation in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield:

1. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton Inkersall Green and Duckmanton recorded an infection rate of 983.2 per 100,000 during the period of September 18 to October 1, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels recorded an infection rate of 972.8 per 100,000 during the period of September 18 to October 1, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales

3. Brookside and Walton Brookside and Walton recorded an infection rate of 959.5 per 100,000 during the period of September 18 to October 1, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Dunston Dunston recorded an infection rate of 876.1 per 100,000 during the period of September 18 to October 1, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales