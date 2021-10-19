303 further coronavirus cases in Chesterfield

A total of 12,204 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Chesterfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 18 (Monday), up from 11,901 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Chesterfield now stands at 11,631 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 12,779.

The number of coronavirus cases in Chesterfield increased by 303 over the weekend, official figures show.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 136,217 over the period, to 8,497,868.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Chesterfield.

The dashboard shows 224 people had died in the area by October 18 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 10,971 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chesterfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that four in five people in Chesterfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.