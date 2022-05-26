Chesterfield Royal Hospital unveils new chief executive

Dr Hal Spencer has taken the top job after previously serving as medical director at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

He began his career at the hospital as a junior doctor.

Dr Spencer previously spent two years as the divisional director for the hospital’s Medicine and Emergency Care Division, and has been appointed to his new role after an independent recruitment process.

He said: “I am delighted to be appointed as Chief Executive of Chesterfield Royal Hospital, a hospital I have worked in since I was a junior doctor.

“I am proud of all my colleagues and the care and support we give both to each other and to our patients.

"We do great things here, and I am very much looking forward to leading our teams to do so much more.

"It is a very exciting time to take over the reins.”

Dr Helen Phillips, chair of Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am absolutely delighted to announce that Hal has appointed as chief executive of CRH.

"I know that colleagues and stakeholders join with me in wishing him the very best in the role.

"It is Hal’s authenticity, respect, and ability to truly show how he lives our values that will define his leadership of the trust.”

After undertaking his training in Cambridge and London, Dr Spencer went to work as a junior doctor in Nottingham, Middlesbrough and Australia.