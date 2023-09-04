Chesterfield Royal Hospital's new £27million emergency department

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust will host the meeting later this month with the theme of celebrating the 75th year of the NHS.

There is free parking at the event, on Wednesday, September 20, which will be held at the Trust’s Education Centre.

A marketplace of around 30 stalls will showcase the work of the Trust and the wider NHS system whilst the event, which runs from 6pm until 8pm, will also feature a silent, seated disco.

Poster advertising the meeting

Adding a touch of irresistible cuteness will be therapy dogs – who often visit Chesterfield’s hospital wards in order to encourage positive wellbeing. And if that’s not enough there’s a choir and a host of additional treats for attendees.

The agenda for the evening will feature Dr Helen Phillips, Chair, Dr Hal Spencer, chief executive, and Carol Warren, lead governor. The meeting will also hear stories from patients and colleagues about their experiences within the Trust.

Anyone and everyone is encouraged to join the evening. Of course if you are unable to attend in person then the Trust will host a live stream on Facebook where there will also be a Q&A segment.

The Trust’s annual report and accounts will also be formally presented at the meeting.

Dr Hal Spencer, chief executive, said: “These occasions offer a real opportunity to engage with both patients and our members and hear feedback, concerns and opinions from everyone. In the 75th year of the NHS I – and I know many of my colleagues – feel that despite the pressures and challenges it remains a much-loved institution and one which we are proud to work in.

"I am delighted to be able to offer this opportunity to see our year in action and to discuss with you our continuing ambition for excellent care in our area.”