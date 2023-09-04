Claire Fletcher, of Thornit Ltd, has won change of use permission for the Cadet Centre on Inkersall Road, Staveley.

In a letter of objection to Chesterfield Borough Council, which approved the plan, Agnieszsa and Adam Rzezniczak of Lime Avenue, Staveley said the biggest concerns were noise, traffic, disturbance and smell and long working days seven days a week which would mean lack of privacy and constant noise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Fletcher said that the business does not manufacture anything or create smells and noise. The vehicles on site would be no bigger than a box van that collects the parcels each day at lunchtime, and Royal Mail which collects the remaining mail at the end of the day.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The army cadet hall at Inkersall Road, Staveley, is to become a packing centre for a home crafting supplies business.

Five employees will pack orders on a part-time basis across the week from Monday to Friday, 8.30am until 4pm. Only office staff would be on site after 4 pm which is necessary to prepare order invoices and postage labels for the following day and weekend orders ready for Monday morning and after bank holiday weekends.

Saturday/Sunday and bank holiday working will be solely for admin office duties by two staff members. These days will involve four-hour flexible working on each day. There would be no mail collection or any delivery vehicles visiting the site on these days.